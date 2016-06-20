BRIEF-Stamps.com says intents to acquire ShippingEasy

June 20 Stamps.Com Inc :

* Agreed to purchase ShippingEasy for $55 million in cash which will be funded from current cash balances

* Stamps.com announces intention to acquire e-commerce software company ShippingEasy

* Performance linked equity awards will be made to management could result in issuance of about 87 thousand shares of Stamps.com Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: