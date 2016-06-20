BRIEF-OpenText signs agreement to buy HP's customer communications management

BRIEF-Leading Brands reports Q3 loss per share C$1.77
* Q3 revenue C$2.535 million versus C$2.371 million
June 20 Open Text Corp :
* OpenText signs definitive agreement to acquire customer communications management and other assets of HP Inc
* Transaction purchase price is approximately USD $315 million
* OpenText Corp says deal to be immediately accretive to earnings and on opentext operating model by end of Q1 F17
* Transaction is expected to close in Q1 of FY17
* Solutions being acquired are expected to generate between USD $110 and USD $125 millions of annualized revenues
* Co, HP Inc also exploring opportunities to work together in future to expand their software solutions
* Bio-Rad to acquire Raindance Technologies and Droplet Intellectual Property
LONDON, Jan 16 The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 2.56 points off the index. COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND (pence) STOCK OPTION IMPACT Ashtead Group