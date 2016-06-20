版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 20日 星期一 21:10 BJT

BRIEF-UK's CMA says Reckitt Benckiser licensed K-Y brand to Thornton & Ross

June 20 Competition and Markets Authority

* Reckitt Benckiser licensed K-Y brand to Thornton & Ross for 8 years and completed its merger with Johnson & Johnson Link to source: (bit.ly/28ITo7z)

