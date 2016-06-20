版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 20日 星期一 21:23 BJT

BRIEF-Collegium Pharmaceutical commercially launches Xtampza ER

June 20 Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc

* Announced commercial launch of Xtampza er (oxycodone) extended-release (ER) capsules in united states Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

