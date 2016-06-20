版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 20日 星期一 21:41 BJT

BRIEF-Republic Services files for potential notes offering

June 20 Republic Services Inc :

* Files for potential notes offering; size not disclosed - SEC filing Source text: (1.usa.gov/28JaCQT) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

