版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 20日 星期一 22:10 BJT

BRIEF-Elbit Imaging announces reverse share split confirmation

June 20 Elbit Imaging Ltd :

* Elbit Imaging Ltd announces reverse share split confirmation

* One-For-Ten reverse split of company's ordinary shares will become effective

* Says split to reduce co's authorized share capital from 35 million shares, no par value, to 3.5 million shares, no par value Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐