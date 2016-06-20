BRIEF-Bombardier secures firm order for 10 CRJ900 aircraft

BRIEF-Leading Brands reports Q3 loss per share C$1.77
* Q3 revenue C$2.535 million versus C$2.371 million
June 20 Bombardier Inc :
* Bombardier secures firm order for 10 CRJ900 aircraft
* Says firm agreement is valued at approximately $472 million
* A customer, who has requested to remain unidentified at this time, signed a firm purchase agreement for 10 CRJ900 aircraft
* Bio-Rad to acquire Raindance Technologies and Droplet Intellectual Property
LONDON, Jan 16 The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 2.56 points off the index. COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND (pence) STOCK OPTION IMPACT Ashtead Group