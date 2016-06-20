版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 20日 星期一 23:05 BJT

BRIEF-Hugoton Royalty Trust declares no cash distribution for June

June 20 Hugoton Royalty Trust

* Hugoton royalty trust declares no cash distribution for june Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

