公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 21日 星期二

BRIEF-Wal-Mart to sell part of its China business to JD.COM in all-share deal - CNBC, citing DJ

June 20 (Reuters) -

* Wal-Mart to sell part of its China business to JD.COM in all-share deal, valuing its China business at roughly $1.5b - CNBC, citing DJ

* Wal-Mart to own 5 pct of JD.COM shares after deal, JD will issue new shares to Wal-Mart - CNBC, citing DJ (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

