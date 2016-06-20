BRIEF-Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings enters into fourth amended credit agreement

June 20 Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc:

* Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc says entered into a fourth amended and restated credit agreement

* Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc says term loan facility will amortize at a rate of 5.0 pct of original principal amount per annum for first two years

* Amendment extends credit facility maturity date to June 17, 2021

* Credit facility replaces existing revolving credit facility with revolving credit facility in amount of up to $350.0 million - SEC filing

* Will use borrowings under facility to refinance existing indebtedness, redeem 7.125 pct second-priority senior secured notes due 2021 Source text (1.usa.gov/28Joaxi) Further company coverage: