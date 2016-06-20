BRIEF-Seres Therapeutics says to begin SER-262 Phase 1b study in mid-2016

BRIEF-Leading Brands reports Q3 loss per share C$1.77
* Q3 revenue C$2.535 million versus C$2.371 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 20 Seres Therapeutics Inc :
* Seres Therapeutics presents new data at ASM Microbe 2016, including characterization of SER-262, the rationally-designed, fermented microbiome therapeutic candidate for primary clostridium difficile infection
* Initiation of a SER-262 phase 1b study is expected to begin in mid-2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q3 revenue C$2.535 million versus C$2.371 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Bio-Rad to acquire Raindance Technologies and Droplet Intellectual Property
LONDON, Jan 16 The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 2.56 points off the index. COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND (pence) STOCK OPTION IMPACT Ashtead Group