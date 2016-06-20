版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 21日 星期二 01:24 BJT

BRIEF-Fitch: Anthem block of Cigna Buy wouldn't likely hurt ratings

June 20 Fitch:

* Fitch: Anthem block of Cigna buy wouldn't likely hurt ratings

* Cancellation of acquisition of Cigna Corp by Anthem Inc would likely result in an affirmation of Anthem's rating

* Materially higher than expected financing costs or adverse divestiture requirements could result in a one-notch downgrade

* Longer term, assuming acquisition proceeds and ratings are affirmed, Anthem's ratings could be downgraded Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐