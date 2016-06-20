版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 21日 星期二 02:05 BJT

BRIEF-CR Capital says mutually agreed to end deal talks with DNI Metals

June 20 CR Capital Corp :

* CR Capital Corp provides corporate update

* Says mutually agreed to terminate merger discussions with DNI Metals Inc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐