公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 21日 星期二 02:18 BJT

BRIEF-Nassau Reinsurance Group Holdings completes acquisition of Phoenix Companies

June 20 Phoenix Companies Inc

* Nassau Reinsurance Group Holdings completes acquisition of Phoenix Companies

* Says Nassau Re contributed $100 million of new equity capital into Phoenix at closing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )

