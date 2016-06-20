版本:
2016年 6月 21日

BRIEF-Arthur Samberg reports 5.318 pct passive stake in Violin Memory, Inc as of June 9

June 20 Violin Memory Inc

* Arthur Samberg reports 5.318 pct passive stake in Violin Memory, Inc as of June 9, 2016 - Sec Filing Source text (1.usa.gov/28Jfykb) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

