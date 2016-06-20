BRIEF-Lannett Co enters into amendment No. 1 to credit, guaranty agreement

June 20 Lannett Company Inc :
* On June 17, Lannett entered into amendment No. 1 to credit
and guaranty agreement - sec filing
* Pursuant to amendment, Lannett was provided incremental
term loan by incremental term lender in principal amount of
$150.0 million
* Senior credit facility consisted of term loan facility
initially providing for tranche a term loans in aggregate
amount of $275 million
* Used proceeds of incremental term loan, to repurchase
remaining outstanding $200 million amount of Lannett's 12.0%
senior notes due 2023
* Senior credit facility consisted of term loan facility
providing for tranche b term Loans&Tranche a term loans in
aggregate amount of $635 million
* Senior secured credit facility includes revolving credit
facility providing for revolving loans in aggregate amount of up
to $125 million
Source text: 1.usa.gov/28J4AM9
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)