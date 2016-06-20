版本:
BRIEF-Sherwin-Williams enters second amendment to credit agreement - SEC filing

June 20 Sherwin Williams Co:

* On June 20, entered into amendment no. 2 to credit agreement - SEC filing

* Amendment increases revolving letter of credit by $50 million up to an aggregate availability of $150 million Source text - 1.usa.gov/28IzRif Further company coverage:

