BRIEF-Magnetar Financial reports 6.5 pct stake in LDR Holding

June 20 Ldr Holding Corp

* Magnetar Financial LLC reports 6.5 pct stake in LDR Holding as of June 8 - sec filing Source text: 1.usa.gov/28JbQf4 Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)

