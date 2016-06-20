版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 21日 星期二 01:05 BJT

BRIEF-Smule Inc says has raised about $22 mln in equity financing - SEC Filing

June 20 Smule Inc :

* Smule Inc says has raised about $22 mln in equity financing - SEC Filing

* Discloses in Form D with U.S. SEC that the total offering amount was for $22.2 million Source text - 1.usa.gov/28JHYAc (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐