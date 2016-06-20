BRIEF-Sprint considering raising funds by securitizing rights to mobile phone frequencies - Nikkei

BRIEF-Leading Brands reports Q3 loss per share C$1.77
* Q3 revenue C$2.535 million versus C$2.371 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 20 Nikkei:
* Sprint considering raising funds by securitizing rights to mobile phone frequencies - Nikkei
* Sprint would sell usage rights to special-purpose co, which would securitize rights and sell instruments to institutional investors, others - Nikkei
* Sprint exploring idea of selling instruments backed by usage rights, which it paid to acquire through auction, to reduce its interest-bearing debt - Nikkei Source text s.nikkei.com/28Jmw9e
* Q3 revenue C$2.535 million versus C$2.371 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Bio-Rad to acquire Raindance Technologies and Droplet Intellectual Property
LONDON, Jan 16 The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 2.56 points off the index. COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND (pence) STOCK OPTION IMPACT Ashtead Group