2016年 6月 21日

BRIEF-High Arctic Energy Services announces appointment of Joe Oliver to its board of directors

June 20 High Arctic Energy Services Inc

* announces appointment of honourable Joe Oliver to its board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

