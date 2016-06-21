版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 21日 星期二 08:48 BJT

BRIEF-Theravance Biopharma highlights positive results from phase 3 fulfil study of closed triple announced by Glaxosmithkline, Innoviva

June 20 Theravance Biopharma

* Highlights positive top-line results from pivotal phase 3 fulfil study of closed triple announced by Glaxosmithkline, Innoviva

Source text:

Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐