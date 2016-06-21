版本:
BRIEF-City of Dryden reaches tax agreement with Domtar

June 20 Domtar Corp

* Says comprehensive agreement with corporation of City of Dryden settling all outstanding municipal taxation matters from 2009 to 2016

