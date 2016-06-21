版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 21日 星期二 08:37 BJT

BRIEF-Netflix says previous service issues have been resolved - tweet

June 20 Netflix Inc :

* Says previous service issues have been resolved - Tweet Source text - (bit.ly/28JqgHZ) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

