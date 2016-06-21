版本:
BRIEF-Caladrius unit to manufacture Phase 3 cell therapy product for Kiadis Pharma

June 21 Caladrius Biosciences Inc

* Kiadis Pharma appoints PCT as its contract manufacturing organization in the United States

* Deal for manufacturing of cell therapy product for U.S. and canada clinical trial sites for phase 3 trial of Kiadis' product, Atir101 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

