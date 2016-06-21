版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 21日 星期二 14:44 BJT

BRIEF- Visa Inc completes acquisition of Visa Europe

June 21 Visa Inc :

* Visa inc completes acquisition of Visa Europe

* Appointed Gary Hoffman, CEO of Hastings Group, as a board member of Visa Inc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

