BRIEF-Zogenix to refinance debt, increasing expected 2017 cash balance

June 21 Zogenix Inc
* Zogenix announces agreement to refinance debt, further
increasing company's expected 2017 cash balance
* Continues to expect its cash runway to extend through end
of 2017.
* Entered into an amendment to its existing term loan
facility with oxford finance llc and silicon valley bank
* New loan proceeds will increase total amount of term loan
principal outstanding to $20 million
* Entered into an amendment to provide for new term loans
and partially refinance its existing long-term debt under
facility
* Agreement is expected to result in an increase of
approximately $10 million to zogenix's expected cash balance at
end of 2017
* Zogenix continues to expect its cash runway to extend
through end of 2017
* Term loan facility provides for interest-only payments
through feb 2018 followed by consecutive monthly payments of
principal and interest until maturity on july 1, 2020
