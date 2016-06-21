版本:
BRIEF-Elbit Imaging says reverse share split to be done in ratio of one to three

June 21 Elbit Imaging Ltd

* Following further evaluation by company, reverse share split shall be done at a ratio of one to three of company's ordinary shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

