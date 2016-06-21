版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 21日 星期二 23:20 BJT

BRIEF-Mellanox technologies concludes cooperative agreement of JD.com-Mellanox Joint Innovation Lab

June 21 Mellanox Technologies Ltd:

* Announced that they concluded cooperative agreement involving establishment of JD.com-Mellanox Joint Innovation Lab Source text for Eikon: )

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐