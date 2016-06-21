版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 21日 星期二

BRIEF-CSI Compressco says reducing growth capex to $8 mln-$13 mln in 2016 from $85 mln

June 21 Csi Compressco Lp

* Says reducing growth capex from $85 million in 2015 to between $8 million to $13 million in 2016, at targeted rates of return - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (1.usa.gov/28LoNWi) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

