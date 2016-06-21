版本:
BRIEF-Perrigo Company launches non-GMO infant formulas

June 21 Perrigo Company Plc

* Perrigo announces FDA clearance and launch of non-GMO infant formulas for the U.S. Store brand market

* Shipments to retail customers have already commenced Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

