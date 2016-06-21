BRIEF-Axia NetMedia announces second extension of outside date

June 21 Axia Netmedia Corp :
* Axia NetMedia announces second extension of outside date
for completion of going private transaction
* Digital Connection has exercised right to further extend
outside date for completion of previously announced plan of
arrangement
* Digital Connection has exercised its right to further
extend outside date from June 30, 2016 to July 30, 2016
* Date has extended again because Axia, Digital Connection
do not anticipate receiving FCC approval of proposed arrangement
in time
* Discussions with FCC are ongoing
