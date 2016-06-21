BRIEF-Flinders Resources to buy Tasman Metals

June 21 Tasman Metals Ltd, Flinders
Resources
Limited :
* Tasman and Flinders sign definitive arrangement agreement
* Tasman Metals says under arrangement, Tasman shareholders
will receive 0.5 of a flinders common share for each Tasman
share.
* Says upon completion of arrangement, current management
team of flinders will manage affairs of resulting issuer
* Flinders will acquire through a statutory plan of
arrangement all of outstanding shares of Tasman
