版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 21日 星期二 21:24 BJT

BRIEF-NZ Petroleum And Minerals accepts Tag Oil's extension permit application

June 21 Tag Oil Ltd

* New Zealand Petroleum And Minerals accepted Tag Oil's application to extend duration of Cheal petroleum mining permit for 11 years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐