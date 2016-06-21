版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 21日 星期二 21:19 BJT

BRIEF-Boeing confirms signing of MOA with Iran Air

June 21 Boeing Co :

* Boeing Co confirms signing of MOA with Iran Air expressing airline's intent to purchase Boeing commercial passenger airplanes Further company coverage:

