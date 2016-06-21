版本:
BRIEF-Sanjay Valvani, Visium hedge fund manager charged in insider trading case, found dead this morning in apparent suicide - CNBC, citing DJ

June 21 (Reuters) -

* Sanjay Valvani, Visium hedge fund manager charged in insider trading case, found dead this morning in apparent suicide - CNBC, citing DJ (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

