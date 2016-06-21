BRIEF-Cardinal Health enters into amended and restated 5-yr credit agreement

June 21 Cardinal Health Inc
* On June 16, 2016, co entered into an amended and restated
five-year credit agreement - SEC Filing
* Amended and restated credit agreement extends term of
revolving credit facility to June 16, 2021 - SEC Filing
* Says effective on June 30, 2016, will reduce its committed
receivables sales facility program from $950 million to $700
million
* Amended and restated credit agreement increases revolving
credit available to company to $1.75 billion
Source - 1.usa.gov/28MtX3s
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)