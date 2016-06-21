版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 21日 星期二 23:06 BJT

BRIEF-Caesars Entertainment Corp- To amend restructuring support and forbearance agreement with CEOC, consenting bank creditors

June 21 Caesars Entertainment Corp

* To amend restructuring support and forbearance agreement with CEOC, consenting bank creditors for restructuring CEOC's debt

* Each restructuring support party has agreed to support restructuring contemplated under debtor's second amended joint plan of reorganization Source - 1.usa.gov/28LLauu (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐