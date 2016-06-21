版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 21日 星期二 23:04 BJT

BRIEF-Mondelez says renewed global strategic partnership with Facebook

June 21 Mondelez International Inc

* Renewed global strategic partnership with Facebook

* Co, Facebook will work together to experiment on messenger platform, including newly launched bots for messenger platform Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

