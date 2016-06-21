版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 21日 星期二

BRIEF-PG&E unit enters into proposal to retire Diablo Canyon Nuclear power plant in 2024, 2025

June 21 Pg&E Corp

* Unit entered into joint proposal to retire diablo canyon nuclear power plant at expiration of its current operating licenses in 2024, 2025 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

