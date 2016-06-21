版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 21日

BRIEF-Redhill Biopharma announces positive final results with endpoints in phase 1 study with Yeliva

June 21 Redhill Biopharma Ltd

* Redhill Biopharma announces positive final results with primary and secondary endpoints met in phase 1 study with Yeliva in advanced solid tumors

* Redhill Biopharma Ltd says final results from Phase I study with Yeliva met its primary and secondary endpoints Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

