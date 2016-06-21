BRIEF-Anadarko Petroleum CEO says can't expect service costs to contract anymore

June 21 Anadarko Petroleum:

* CEO says "really don't believe" $50-$55 gives industry enough cash flow to provide growth; "think its going to happen at $60 and above" - conference

* CEO says "believe that it is going to take $60 or more per barrel to see "real growth in domestic oil supply" - conference

* Targeting up to $3.5 billion monetizations, including recent $475+ WGP secondary offering

* CEO says "don't think we can expect service costs to contract anymore" - conference

* CEO says "it's less likely we are going to see" companies outspend cashflow - conference