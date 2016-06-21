版本:
BRIEF-Dana Holding joins Project INSPIRE Consortium to develop fuel-cell technology for Automobiles

June 21 Dana Holding Corp

* Dana holding Corp says joins project inspire consortium to develop fuel-cell technology for automobiles Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780; )

