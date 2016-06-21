BRIEF-Dana Holding joins Project INSPIRE Consortium to develop fuel-cell technology for Automobiles

EMERGING MARKETS-Mexico peso weakens on Trump auto tariff threat
By Bruno Federowski
SAO PAULO, Jan 16 The Mexican peso weakened on
Monday after U.S. President-elect Donald Trump threatened to
slap tariffs on German carmakers, which are stepping up
production in low-cost Mexican plants.
In an interview with German newspaper Bild, Trump warned he
would impose a border tax of 35 percent on vehicles imported to
the U.S. market, following campaign promises to revive U.S.
industrial jobs and curtail imports from Mexico.
Earlier this month,