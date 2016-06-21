版本:
BRIEF-S&P downgrades Oi SA to 'D' from 'CCC-'

* S&P downgrades Oi SA to 'D' from 'CCC-' following announcement of judicial reorganization filing

* S&P - Recovery ratings on Oi's rated debt remain unchanged at '4', indicating expectation for average recovery following a default

