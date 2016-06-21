版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 22日 星期三 00:02 BJT

BRIEF-MiMedx Group reaches settlement with Medline Industries and Liventa Bioscience for certain claims

June 21 MiMedx Group Inc

* MiMedx reaches settlement with Medline Industries and Liventa Bioscience for certain claims

* MiMedx group inc says terms of agreement are confidential Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780; )

