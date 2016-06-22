版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 22日 星期三 17:53 BJT

BRIEF-Amazon announces plans for expansion in Georgia

June 22 Amazon.Com Inc :

* announces plans for expansion in Georgia with new fulfillment center and more than 500 full-time jobs

* New fulfillment center is in Braselton, Georgia Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐