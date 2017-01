Brazil's Eldorado raises wood pulp prices by $30/tn

SAO PAULO, Jan 16 Wood pulp producer Eldorado Brasil Celulose SA said on Monday it will raise prices by $30 per tonne starting on Feb. 1, following a similar increase last week by Brazilian rival Fibria Celulose SA. (Reporting by Alberto Alerigi Jr.; Writing by Brad Haynes; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)