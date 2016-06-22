BRIEF-Adcare Health says New Beginnings Care becomes debtor in possession

June 22 Adcare Health Systems Inc
* New beginnings care, llc became a debtor in possession in
a series of bankruptcy cases jointly administered under new
beginnings care, llc, et al., bankr. e.d. Tn chattanooga
division
* Oceanside facility and jeffersonville facility were both
decertified by center for medicare services
* Pursuant to terms of a order issued in bankruptcy casem
automatic stay was lifted, allowing co to take possession of
facilities from new beginnings
