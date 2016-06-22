版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 22日 星期三 19:16 BJT

BRIEF-Compugen says discloses lead therapeutic candidate for CGEN-15029 immuno-oncology program

June 22 Compugen

* Discloses Lead Therapeutic Candidate For Cgen-15029 immuno-oncology program

* Ind filing for com701 anticipated next year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
