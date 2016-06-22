BRIEF-Redhill Biopharma says drug for Crohn's disease shows potential efficacy in trial

BRIEF-Clarocity qtrly loss per share $0.01
* Clarocity Corporation announces Q1 results, shares for services and clarifies repayment of convertible debentures
June 22 Redhill Biopharma Announces Publication Demonstrating Potential Efficacy Of Rhb
* 104 for crohn's disease associated with map infection
* Interim data and safety monitoring board (dsmb) analysis expected in second half of 2016 for rhb-104
* Final results from phase iia proof-of-concept study with rhb-104 in multiple sclerosis are also expected in second half of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Clarocity Corporation announces Q1 results, shares for services and clarifies repayment of convertible debentures
UNITED NATIONS, May 19 North Korea's deputy United Nations envoy said on Friday "it is ridiculous" to link Pyongyang with the WannaCry "ransomware" cyber attack that started to sweep around the globe a week ago or the hacking of a U.N. expert monitoring sanctions violations.
* Qualcomm announces pricing of $11.0 billion senior notes offering